Halo Infinite Dev Calls New Engine A "Mythical Beast"

In an employee spotlight, a 343 Industries developer talks about working with the brand new SlipSpace engine for Halo Infinite.

By on

1 Comments

Halo Infinite's game engine is a "Mystical Beast," according to one of the developers at 343 Industries. In an employee spotlight, senior software engineer Leonard Holman talked about working with Halo Infinite's SlipSpace engine and how it marries the series' classic gameplay with modern technology.

"SlipSpace really is a mystical beast; it walks this fine line of intimidating futuristic technology married to little gems of classic gameplay and subtly authentic legacy behaviors," Holman said. "I love that the Engineering team has embraced the modern features of the C++ language. It’s an exciting time to be a C++ developer, at least I think so."

Now Playing: Halo Infinite Technical Alpha Gameplay Livestream

The developers at 343 Industries have previously said that the SlipSpace engine, which was developed for Halo Infinite, allows the team to do things not possible on previous engines. One of the biggest improvements that came from the new engine was the ability to implement and test new ideas much faster than before. Holman also touched on finding old aspects of the Halo CE engine and implementing them into the new technology.

Fans got a taste of the SlipStream engine during the Halo Infinite Technical test in late July. While the performance was lacking on last-gen hardware, it performed well on the Xbox Series X|S. Performance aside, the Halo Infinite tech test was impressive and has made some of us more excited for its full release Holiday 2021 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

