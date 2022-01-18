Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown Event - All Challenges And Rewards

The new Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown event is now live, offering brand-new and limited-time cosmetic rewards for players who complete all of the event challenges. If ever you wanted your Spartan to resemble something out of a cyberpunk staple like Blade Runner, now's your chance. Here's how to complete all Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown challenges and what kind of Spartan rewards you'll get for doing so.

Cyber Showdown challenges

There are 10 challenges in the Cyber Showdown event, and they will need to be completed in the event's special game mode, Attrition. In this game mode, players will go into a downed state before death and can either be finished off by enemies or revived by allies. Points aren't accrued unless players are killed from their downed state. There's also an Xbox achievement that can be earned in this mode as it requires you to revive downed teammates. The 10 challenges for this event are:

Revive downed teammates in Attrition (1) - 300 XP

Kill enemy Spartans in Attrition (7) - 300 XP

Get assists in Attrition (20) - 350 XP

Kill enemy Spartans with the Sidekick Pistol in Attrition (5) - 300 XP

Kill enemy Spartans with the Assault Rifle in Attrition (5) - 300 XP

Complete Attrition matches (3) - 400 XP

Kill enemy Spartans with a melee attack in Attrition (3) - 400 XP

Kill enemy Spartans with the Assault Rifle in Attrition (15) - 350 XP

Kill enemy Spartans in Attrition (25) - 350 XP

Kill enemy Spartans with the Sidekick Pistol in Attrition (20) 400 XP

Cyber Showdown rewards

There are 10 rewards in the Cyber Showdown event, much like the recent holiday event. These items span multiple areas of the game's customization menus, including a new Spartan helmet accessory that gives players a multicolored hologram mohawk and vibrant new weapon and armor coatings that are sure to make you stand out in every multiplayer battle. Here's the full range:

Make your own cyber-Spartan.

Gallery

Expecting Trouble stance

Electric Bubblegum weapon coating (MA40 Assault Rifle)

Cross Glitch backdrop

Brute Rock backdrop

Neon Screen armor effect

Electric Bubblegum armor coating

Kukri charm

Blackpool visor

Hunter Blood AI color

Neon Hawk armor effect

When does Cyber Showdown end?

The event is set to end on January 31, meaning you'll have just under two weeks to nab every reward before they disappear. Like the Winter Contingency event, this would appear to be the only window during which you can unlock these rewards, but 343 may rethink those plans later. The Fracture: Tenrai event will be returning for a third time in February, though this sort of scheduling may be exclusive to all "Fracture" events in the live-service roadmap for Halo Infinite.