Halo Infinite CSR Changes Are Coming Next Week, All Ranks To Be Reset

343 Industries is rolling out some big changes to Halo Infinite's Competitive Skill Ranking (CSR) system, and this will include resetting everyone's CSR ranks.

In a blog post, 343 said it's been studying player ranks in Halo Infinite since launch, and a new update coming next week should address issues around rank inflation, inaccurate skill assessment, and uneven player skills, among other things.

This will be Halo Infinite's first backend update to CSR, but 343 said it plans to "do them continuously throughout the life of the game," so players can expect even more changes down the road.

In terms of the specifics, all CSR ranks are being reset with the update next week "so that everyone can get an updated CSR that is more indicative of their skill."

The CSR system was being "overly generous," 343 said, and the update should help "bring things closer in line to where they should be." As such, players will likely find themselves a full tier lower than before--for example, Diamond-ranked players will become Platinum.

Here are some further specifics about the upcoming CSR changes, as written by 343:

As mentioned above, since the system was placing players too high, every player will likely find themselves one tier lower after this update. Please keep in mind that this is not due to an error in the new system, but an error in the old one.

Typically, after you complete your placement matches, your CSR is a little lower than where the system thinks you'll end up after playing for a while. This happened in Halo 5 as well because it helps start each rank reset (typically during a Season rollover) off fresh and provides players room to progress their CSR rank. Since ranks are being reset in the middle of the season, this will be reduced to help make sure you have a shorter climb after your placement matches.

At launch, Diamond 1 was the highest CSR players could land at after completing their 10 placement matches. Much like above, since we’re resetting ranks in the middle of the season, we want to reduce the disruption it may cause by raising this to Diamond 5. This will not affect most players, but it will mean Onyx players will spend less time in Diamond since the system already knows that they are likely an Onyx player.

This new Halo Infinite CSR update is scheduled for release on Tuesday, February 22. And as mentioned, it's just the beginning of what 343 has in store in terms of future changes.

"We believe that these targeted changes will help improve the ranked experience for players of all skills by providing more accurate, balanced, and fair matches. That said, this isn't the end of our updates to ranked, it's only the beginning," 343 said. "There is still more to go after, and we'll continue to make updates based on your feedback and live game data."

