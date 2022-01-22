Halo Infinite Credits Will Be Earnable In Battle Pass For Season 2

Microsoft has confirmed a new detail regarding Halo Infinite's live-service elements, announcing that Credits will be earnable in Season 2's Battle Pass.

In a blog post, developer 343 said this change is being made in response to community feedback. "That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We'll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2," 343 said.

Season 2 is not expected to be here for quite some time, as 343 is planning to end Season 1 in May 2022, with Season 2 coming sometime thereafter. Campaign co-op and Forge--two fan-favorite modes that didn't make it in for launch--are expected to be debut beginning with Season 2 as well.

In other news, 343 recently made some changes to Halo Infinite's in-game shop to make items less expensive. "Our focus with these changes is on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more," 343 said. "This week we focused on reducing the prices of our weekly bundles, while next week will have individual items starting to appear on their own."

343 also mentioned that it continues to try to fix Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode, which has been in a less-than-great state since before the holidays. A new patch came out this week, but it did not improve the experience in the way 343 wanted. The studio is still investigating, it said. And while this week's hotfix didn't fix the issues outright, it did provide "promising data" to the team.

As 343 attempts to fix the problems with Big Team Battle, the studio said it will remove Big Team Battle-related challenges "for the time being."

"We don't want to alter Challenge decks when they are live (as it would removing people's progression on those Challenges), so these changes will start next Tuesday when the Weekly Challenges typically rollover," 343 said.