Halo Infinite Competitive Settings Trailer Reveal: How To Watch And What To Expect Today

343 Industries will reveal Halo Infinite's competitive settings today, October 14, as part of a new video and a detailed blog post that runs through the specifics. This is a big deal because 343 has yet to discuss anything about ranked/competitive/eSports options for Halo Infinite.

How To Watch:

The video premiere is available now on YouTube, and it's set to go live at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

10 AM PT

1 PM ET

6 PM CEST

3 AM AEST (Friday, October 15)

What To Expect

343's Tashi revealed on Twitter that the studio filmed a video with lead multiplayer designer Andrew Witts and special esports expert guests Andy "Bravo" Dudynsky and Visal Mohanan to discuss Halo Infinite's competitive settings. Additionally, 343 will release a blog post with the sandbox, multiplayer, and "Competitive Insights" team, while we're getting new gameplay footage, too, that shows off Halo Infinite's competitive settings.

The thumbnail for the competitive settings reveal video shows a Battle Rifle, which some are taking to suggest that BR starts will be on by default for competitive, but this is unconfirmed.

Halo Infinite has a storied legacy for esports, so it'll be interesting to see how the new game shakes things up. The first in-person Halo Infinite tournament takes place in Raleigh, North Carolina this December, and tickets sold out almost immediately for the $250,000 tournament.

After a lengthy delay, Halo Infinite launches on December 8 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.