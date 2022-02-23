Halo Infinite Competitive Ranks Have Been Reset As 343 Rolls Out Major CSR Changes

Right on schedule, 343 Industries has released the big Competitive Skill Ranking (CSR) update for Halo Infinite that makes several notable changes and resets all ranks.

The update was released on February 22, and it does not require any download. Players will immediately notice that their ranks have been reset and the overall skill rating system is now changed. In short, the original system had issues with rank inflation, inaccurate skill assessment, and uneven player skills in matches, which is what prompted 343 to make these new changes.

Going forward, players will need to play 10 placement matches to get their new rank.

#HaloInfinite ranks have been reset and the skill rating system has been updated. No download is required and all players will need to complete 10 placement matches to receive their new rank. More information about these changes is available here: https://t.co/4UlJXZseCh — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) February 22, 2022

The original CSR system was being "overly generous," 343 said in its original announcement, and the update should help "bring things closer in line to where they should be." As such, players will likely find themselves a full tier lower than before--for example, Diamond-ranked players will become Platinum.

Here are some further specifics about the upcoming CSR changes, as written by 343:

As mentioned above, since the system was placing players too high, every player will likely find themselves one tier lower after this update. Please keep in mind that this is not due to an error in the new system, but an error in the old one.

Typically, after you complete your placement matches, your CSR is a little lower than where the system thinks you'll end up after playing for a while. This happened in Halo 5 as well because it helps start each rank reset (typically during a Season rollover) off fresh and provides players room to progress their CSR rank. Since ranks are being reset in the middle of the season, this will be reduced to help make sure you have a shorter climb after your placement matches.

At launch, Diamond 1 was the highest CSR players could land at after completing their 10 placement matches. Much like above, since we’re resetting ranks in the middle of the season, we want to reduce the disruption it may cause by raising this to Diamond 5. This will not affect most players, but it will mean Onyx players will spend less time in Diamond since the system already knows that they are likely an Onyx player.

There will be another update coming to Halo Infinite this week as well. The Halo Infinite mid-season update, which includes changes, fixes, and improvements for multiplayer and campaign, is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 24.