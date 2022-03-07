Halo Infinite Co-Op Delayed Again, Won't Release With Season 2 Launch

Fans eagerly waiting to experience Halo Infinite's campaign with friends will have to wait a little longer, with both online and split-screen campaign co-op having been delayed once more. Co-op was expected to arrive in Halo Infinite with the game's second multiplayer season on May 3.

The news comes via a new Halo Infinite development update, where developer 343 Industries has broken down current high-priority issues affecting the game, what fans can expect in Season 2, and updates on co-op and Forge.

Halo Infinite head of creative Joseph Staten writes in the blog post that the "non-linear, wide-open sections of the Campaign present some big challenges" for split-screen co-op, and that while great progress has been made on online co-op, "the reality is that it's going to take more time to land a high-quality, full-featured 4-player network co-op experience in the massive, wide-open world of Halo Infinite."

While co-op won't come with the launch of Season 2 (officially titled Lone Wolves), 343 is aiming to release the feature later in the season, prior to the launch of Season 3. Halo Infinite's first season was longer than originally planned to allow the development team time to polish and create content for Season 2 in a "healthy and sustainable way." 343 has said subsequent seasons will be around three months long. As for Forge, Halo Infinite's custom map and game creation tools, those are currently on track to arrive with Season 3, Staten writes.

Clever fans did find a way to glitch their way into Halo Infinite co-op shortly after the game's launch, even if doing so risked corrupting the game's save data and it was more than a little buggy. Halo Infinite's next multiplayer seasonal event, Tactical Ops, begins March 8. The event will focus on variants of the game's Tactical Slayer game mode.