Halo Infinite Co-Op Campaign Is Now Playable With A Glitch, But Beware

Halo Infinite's co-op campaign isn't officially coming until around the end of the game's first season in May 2022, but that hasn't stopped a number of players from enabling the mode anyway, though it seems doing so may put your game saves at risk.

As spotted on the Halo subreddit, someone has managed to glitch their way into split-screen campaign co-op. We've managed to replicate this ourselves using instructions that have since been shared online, confirming that it does indeed work.

This is not a natural formation

On Twitter, user nobleactual posted instructions on how to replicate the glitch along with a short clip clearly showing co-op working, albeit with a number of caveats. For starters, player two has no HUD. The game's FOBs (Forward Operating Bases) are completely busted, and if either player dies, the game locks up. Trying to enable co-op may also break your game saves, with nobleactual stating that their saves eventually refused to load after hours of trying to reproduce the glitch. Another user, HaloDotAPI, also confirmed that using the co-op glitch broke their saves, forcing them to delete them.

Nobleactual does confirm that player two in co-op does have their own upgrade tree and map. Fast traveling to a location as player one will cause player two to fast travel as well. According to nobleactual, here are the steps involved in activating split-screen co-op, which involve tricking the game into thinking it's offline after using the Xbox's Quick Resume feature.

1. Infinite must be offline

2. Connect second controller

3. Sign into an Xbox account

4. Start campaign with controller 1

5. In game, hit start and then back

6. On second controller, hit start to add the second player to the fireteam

7. Halo infinite co-op enabled! — nobleactual (@nobleactual4) December 17, 2021

343 Industries has previously stated that Halo Infinite's co-op campaign is playable internally, but that the reason for the mode not making it into Halo Infinite at launch is it requires additional polish before it's ready for primetime. Now that this glitch is out in the open, it's unclear if 343 will look to update the game so that this unofficial (and admittedly broken) version of co-op is no longer playable.

In other Halo Infinite news, 343 recently confirmed that previously store-only cosmetics sold as part of the game's multiplayer Fractures: Tenrai event will become free rewards when the event returns early next year. Halo Infinite's multiplayer recently received additional playlists, including Team Slayer, earlier this week alongside an update to the game's challenges.