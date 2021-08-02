Halo Infinite: Check Out Some Top Plays From The Multiplayer Preview Weekend

Halo Infinite's multiplayer technical preview launched on July 29 and, despite players only just learning the ropes, it's played host to a number of spectacular plays from the Halo community.

We're rounding up some of the best and most interesting plays we've seen so far, and you can see them below. The test is scheduled to end later today, August 2, and we'll add any additional awesome plays we see to this post. Note that the multiplayer trial has mainly consisted of matches against bots, apart from a brief period where 343 unlocked social slayer with human-against-human rounds.

In this clip, Australian streamer Mint Blitz pulls off a wild grappleshot-assisted rocket kill from across the map before landing safely and then wiping out two more soldiers for a triple kill.

In this clip, VigilantPhantom attempts to use the grappleshot to pick up an item, but instead he grabs a teammate who then crashes down to the pits below. VigilantPhantom added a sound effect from Super Mario 64 to really hammer home the effect.

TheReachWay also made great use of the grappleshot in the clip below. Watch as he parkours through the map and slingshots himself through a corridor, landing right behind an enemy for an easy melee kill. As TheReachWay notes, this would have been all the more impressive if Halo Infinite had assassinations, but the game does not and won't at launch.

Working on a sick halo infinite grapple slingshot right now and hit this. Just imagine this maneuver with an assassination at the end... #InfinitePlays pic.twitter.com/qrX8fXi3lA — Taquin (@TheReachWay) August 1, 2021

In this clip from VETOED, the player tries to toss a plasma grenade onto the Hammer to launch it into the air and toward him--it doesn't go to plan, but he saves the day with the grappling hook. Clearly, the grappleshot opens up a number of exciting ways to play Halo that were never possible before.

Sometimes plasma launches go wrong, but don't give up #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/WUXFRZjpmO — VETOED (@VETOED) August 1, 2021

VETOED also landed an epic rocket launcher kill from across the map. They're able to get to a higher position thanks to the grappleshot, and the shot was lined up perfectly. Check it out:

This is the sickest rocket I've ever hit in a Halo game. Featuring a new "Fire & Forget" medal #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/SxQx73iqcN — VETOED (@VETOED) August 2, 2021

And in this clip from Mint Blitz, it appears as if Halo Infinite has spawn protection, which prevents opponents from hurting you when you spawn. Halo hasn't had spawn protection since Halo 2. It's a rough feeling to get "spawn trapped," so it's cool to see Halo Infinite apparently trying to take steps to reduce this kind of situation, if in fact this makes it into the final game.

Halo Infinite is the first Halo title since Halo 2 to feature spawn protection #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/akQeT1pyEt — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) August 1, 2021

In another video, TheShyway shows off how Halo Infinite brings back Halo 5's "drop slide" jump. To perform this, you need to sprint, jump, and hold crouch in the air. This will give you a boost on the other side if you're coming down a ramp--it also has drawbacks. Check out the video below.

Just a quick PSA, the slide in this game is NUTS.

Here's how to "Drop Slide" in Halo Infinite: https://t.co/3ZG7j4BrYs pic.twitter.com/sGnYVRgObb — Alexander (@TheShyway) July 31, 2021

User VincentGat showed off some neat alternative routes on the Bazaar map, which allow you to get places faster and more creatively to help you get the jump on enemies. Take a look:

Bazaar in Halo Infinite has so many cool alternative routes for you to discover. pic.twitter.com/xuTQcRLIjy — Vin Gattuso (@VincentGat) August 1, 2021

The Halo Infinite technical multiplayer preview is available now for Halo Insider members who were chosen for the test--and already, they are competing for high scores in The Academy. The preview wraps up later today, August 2, but there will be additional trial weekends coming up later, so if you didn't get into this first one, you might receive an invite next time.

Halo Infinite launches this holiday for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The multiplayer is free-to-play, while the campaign is included with Xbox Game Pass. Beware that some story spoilers have begun to leak.