Halo Infinite Championship Series Prize Money Is The Most Ever For Halo

343 Industries has confirmed that Halo Infinite's first Halo Championship Series tournament will feature the biggest prize pool in Halo's history. In a blog post, 343 announced that the prize pool for this year's HCS will start at $3,000,000, and it will grow bigger with crowdfunding. It is nowhere close to the prize pools in other professional gaming tournaments, but it's still a record for Halo.

The winners of the Halo World Championship event will take home at least $1 million. Here is a breakdown of the payouts for the marquee events of the inaugural HCS:

Majors: $250,000

Supers/Regionals: NA: $125,000 EU: 100,000 ANZ/MX: $50,000

Halo World Championship: $1,000,000

The HCS prize pool could be much bigger, as a portion of Halo Infinite in-game store sales will be added to the overall pool. This applies to all items, not just the HCS-specific content.

There will be crowdfunding campaigns specifically for the Regions, Supers, Majors, and the Halo World Championship for all regions, 343 clarified. There will be prizing caps, however, which max out at $350,000 for the Majors. The cap for the Halo World Championship specifically will be announced in 2022.

Majors: $350,000

Supers/Regionals: NA: $175,000 EU: $135,000 ANZ/MX: $75,000



The Halo Championship Series includes online tournaments for anyone to enter and Pro Series events featuring professional players. These events all lead up to the Halo World Championship, which is "the big one" with the most prize money. It's scheduled for October 2022.

For lots more, be sure to read the full blog post, which contains detailed specifics of everything you need to know about HCS.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta is out right now on Xbox and PC, and all progression and unlocks will carry forward to the full release on December 8. Players are generally enjoying the gameplay but have issues with its progression system.