Halo Infinite Challenge Swaps Available By Eating Burritos At Chipotle

Microsoft and Chipotle are working together on a special promotion for Halo Infinite. Now through the end of the year, you can use the promo code HALO117 at checkout to get five challenge swaps for the game's multiplayer mode. The challenge swaps let players change out their challenges to better suit what they want to work towards.

The terms and conditions state that you need to order an entree to get the swaps, but there don't appear to be any other catches. Additionally, Chipotle shoppers can redeem 100 loyalty points for five challenge swaps. Codes are sent to your email and can be activated through this redemption page on Halo Waypoint.

What's more, Chipotle has announced a Halo Infinite multiplayer tournament called the Chipotle Challenger Series. There is $65,000 in cash prizes up for grabs, along with the nice treat of free Chipotle for a year. The tournament takes place December 10-13, and you can register now.

This isn't the only unique Halo Infinite partnership, as Microsoft is also working with Swarovski for special-edition Master Chief and Energy Sword crystals.

As for Halo Infinite, the game releases on December 8 and it's included with Xbox Game Pass. The multiplayer is already available, and you can check out our top tips to help you get started. Retail discs have begun to emerge in the wild, so watch out for campaign spoilers.