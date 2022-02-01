Halo Infinite Capture Audio Out Of Sync? Here's An Easy Fix

Halo Infinite has been out for nearly two months now--and longer, if you count the free multiplayer mode--but there's an issue you may have experienced that has remained that whole time: desynced audio in captured clips on Xbox Series X. Though it doesn't affect the audio during actual gameplay, it's an annoying problem when considering just how shareable so many moments are in Halo Infinite. Luckily, the fix is actually really easy, albeit one you'd likely never think of.

The problem

This is the funniest thing to ever happen to me in Halo pic.twitter.com/T60VAAV2Ob — Gabe Gurwin (@GamingAngelGabe) January 26, 2022

If you're having the issue with audio syncing on Halo Infinite captures, it will be very obvious. Any clip you record will have the audio play several seconds before the corresponding video. It's annoying and ruins any tension or surprise. But the issue, in our experience, is limited only to Halo Infinite. Other games continue to properly capture both audio and video. See above for a (very funny) example I captured before fixing it.

The solution

Hello, old friend.

The way to fix this problem was discovered by Reddit user Kim_Woo, and it makes little logical sense--which is, of course, why it immediately fixed the problem for us, too.

With Halo Infinite completely closed, open a game on the Xbox Series X|S that is not running natively. That means an Xbox One game without X|S enhancements or an Xbox 360 game will work well. We tried it with Geometry Wars 3, which did the job nicely.

Next, go into your game of choice and hold down the capture button once you've let it run for at least 15 seconds so you can then view the clip and ensure it's syncing the audio and video correctly.

From there, all you have to do is go back into Halo Infinite, start up a match, and capture footage. The audio and video should now be correctly synced in the saved clip, so you can show everyone just how dominant you are in multiplayer.

For more Halo, you can check out the latest on 343's Big Team Battle fixes and shop changes.