Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op Livestream Coming Today

343 will show off the long-awaited network co-op feature in a livestream event on Twitch and YouTube.

Halo Infinite's campaign co-op beta is coming up soon, and ahead of launch, developer 343 Industries is hosting a livestream event to show it off and discuss what fans can expect.

The livestream begins at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET today, July 14, and fans can watch via Twitch and YouTube.

The network co-op test is scheduled to launch this week. 343's Brian Jarrard said on July 13 that the test build was going through certification, which is among the last steps before launch. "Barring any issues, we are still targeting a go-live by the end of this week," Jarrard said.

Players need to sign up for the free and open Halo Insider program to get into the flight. The test is part of a separate version of Halo Infinite, so any progress you've already made in Halo Infinite's campaign will not be applied in the network co-op test, nor will any progress you make in the test move with you to any existing campaign save you may have already.

For more, check out GameSpot's rundown of the Halo Infinite campaign co-op beta, including how to sign up and what to expect. The feature is expected to go live for everyone in August, but there is no word yet on when local couch co-op may arrive.

In other Halo news, Halo: The Master Chief Collection might be adding microtransactions soon.

