Halo Infinite Bug Makes The Warthog Adorably Tiny

While most of the vehicle-related bugs popping up on social media lately have been from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, it turns out Halo Infinite's iconic Warthog also has a couple of issues of its own. Since Halo Infinite's multiplayer released early for Xbox's 20th Anniversary Celebration, some players have found that the vehicles in the game have a tendency to unexpectedly downsize.

Videos of the Warthog glitch have popped up on social media, showing a vehicle that looks like a child-sized toy. When players interact with the miniature vehicle, they seem to shrink down to then drive the mini-Warthog around the map.

In one version of the glitch posted to Twitter, the gun mounted on the back of the vehicle remains full-sized, while the Warthog itself is sized down.

SMALL WARTHOG VERY TINY VERY SMALL pic.twitter.com/NNjD4Xx6dj — Elyk (@ImElykOnTwitch) September 27, 2021

It's unclear how widespread the glitch is in the recently-released game, or what causes it. It's definitely on the fun side as far as glitches go, however, so hopefully 343 Industries will take its time patching this one.

So far, most of 343's post-release work on Halo Infinite's multiplayer seems to have been going towards the game's maligned battle pass, with 343 promising upcoming changes to how players progress in the pass.

Halo Infinite's free multiplayer mode dropped early as part of Xbox's 20th anniversary celebration, leaving just the campaign to come on December 8. The multiplayer can be played now on Xbox consoles and PC, with the game's first battle pass available now.