Halo Infinite BTB Patch In The Works, More Shop Changes Coming, Cat Ear DLC Returning

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has provided an update on Big Team Battle's ongoing issues and forthcoming changes to the in-game store.

In a blog post, 343 said it has gathered telemetry data from the January 19 patch--which did not fix the issues properly--and is now working on a follow-up patch that should get the mode in better shape. The patch has already been tested and it will be sent in for certification on January 31. If all goes well and the patch is approved, it will then launch for everyone on Thursday, February 3, at the soonest.

Big Team Battle has been facing substantial issues since before the holidays, so it's good news to know a proper fix is coming, and potentially soon.

As for the in-game shop changes, 343 started off by confirming that it's monitoring the feedback surrounding the recent launch of individual items for sale. Looking ahead, 343 said it understands people want to have both bundles and the items inside them available for purchase on their own. The store doesn't currently support this, but 343 is looking into how it can "better meet the needs and expectations" of fans in this department.

"Through the rest of Season 1, our focus is to provide a better offering of individual items and bundles to help players get the customization they would like without having to buy larger bundles," 343 said.

The studio acknowledged that Halo Infinite's shop was not always "delivering on value, quality, or price," and the team is intent on finding the right balance. "The offers we are running now, and will continue to run throughout S1, are to help us learn what is working and what's not. This will take time, but we know that our learnings here will positively impact Season 2 right off the bat," 343 said.

"There have also been some questions about how and if previous bundles would return to the Shop, and right now we are looking at this on a bundle-by-bundle basis. Some bundles will come back into rotation and some will be broken up to allow players to purchase their individual items. We’ll have more info to share on this in the future."

Don't worry, the cat ear DLC--officially known as the Purrfect Audio helmet--will be back at some point during Season 1. Check out the full blog post here to learn more.

In other news, it has been confirmed that the Halo TV series will premiere March 24 on Paramount+.