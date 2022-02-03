Halo Infinite BTB Patch Coming Today

Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode is still facing some issues, but a new patch is coming today that should improve things. 343's John Junyszek said on Twitter that a fresh update for BTB is coming today at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. "See you all then," Junyszek said.

Big Team Battle has been struggling since mid-December. A post-holidays patch was released on January 19, but it did not fix the issues properly. While that patch wasn't totally successful, it did provide 343 with telemetry data that informed this week's patch. 343 had said February 3 would be the soonest possible date for the launch of the new patch, and now that is thankfully coming to fruition.

Meeting just wrapped: Update for BTB is ready for launch tomorrow, targeting 10am PT.

See you all then 🤞 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) February 2, 2022

Here's to hoping this patch helps fix the ongoing issues with Big Team Battle. BTB is Halo Infinite's largest-scale mode, pitting two teams of 12 against each other on massive maps. It's been in a rough state since before the holidays, but thankfully it sounds like things should be improved soon.

In other news, it has been confirmed that the Halo TV series will premiere March 24 on Paramount+ and a new trailer aired during the NFL playoffs.