Halo Infinite BTB Hotfix Is Out Now, But Doesn't Appear To Fix Ongoing Issues

A hotfix for Halo Infinite meant to fix ongoing matchmaking issues for the game's Big Team Battle mode is now live, but looks to have only brought "minor improvements."

Big Team Battle has been largely unplayable since late December, with many players unable to load into matches. The issue is worse for larger groups. Developer 343 Industries announced prior to the holidays that a fix for the issue likely wouldn't come until the new year, but it seems like this fix isn't quite what was needed.

Well, damn... today's BTB hotfix does not appear to be the outcome we expected. There are minor improvements, but overall matchmaking issues are still occurring. Thanks to the folks who have been working hard and we're sorry this didn't quite get the job done. Work continues. https://t.co/lKiFibBDtT — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) January 19, 2022

Halo community director Brian Jarrard stated on Twitter that the team is "sorry this didn't quite get the job done" and that "work continues" on the issue. Jarrard also stated that the team is investigating temporarily removing Big Team Battle-focused challenges until the matchmaking issues plaguing the mode are resolved.

As compensation for the mode's issues, all players who log in between January 19 and February 16 will receive five double XP boosts and five challenge swaps. The items will automatically be added to each player's inventory upon launching the game. The hotfix also brings "minor physics improvement to the Oddball to mitigate exploits."

This week also sees 343's first attempt at improving Halo Infinite's microtransaction store, reducing prices for many of the game's premium cosmetic bundles. In the future, 343 plans to sell more items individually outside of bundles, along with other changes.

Halo Infinite's multiplayer recently received a new game mode, Attrition, alongside the free Cyber Showdown event. Players can earn free cosmetics like armor coatings, helmet accessories, and more by completing Attrition-themed challenges. The Cyber Showdown event will run for two weeks, after which the game's samurai-themed Fracture: Tenrai event is slated to return.

In big Xbox news, Microsoft is the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard in a nearly $70 billion deal. The deal will put Call of Duty and Halo, two of the largest FPS franchises in the world, under the same roof and give Microsoft a huge list of franchises.