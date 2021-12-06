Halo Infinite Boss Reflects On XP Progression Issues And Promises More Updates To Come

Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta has been generally well-received since it launched in November, but one point of contention has been--and continues to be, to an extent--around its progression system. Halo Infinite creative lead Joseph Staten recently addressed this further, saying the original vision for the progression system was off-base, going on to promise more updates are coming in the future.

Appearing on X-Play, Staten acknowledged that the system was it was originally launched was "grindy."

"When we looked at what players were saying online; when we looked at the data that we get, we realized, 'Oh yes, this is absolutely not meeting our goals about how fast we wanted to get people through the battle pass,'" Staten said.

After looking over fan feedback and Microsoft's own internal data, developer 343 Industries released multiple patches to address leveling time to bring the progression to "much more in line" with what the developer is happy with. Still, 343 will release more robust updates later on.

Staten said when he talks to his team, they discuss issues that are like "small rocks" that the team can move quickly and "bigger rocks" that will take longer. While 343 is happy with the changes it's made to the Halo Infinite progression system so far, Staten said the team is "totally committed" to doing more and rolling out additional updates over time.

"There is nothing more important to us than the millions of people all around the world who play the game. We're not making this game for us. We're making the game for everyone else. For all the players. We're gonna keep listening and making it better over time," he said.

In other news, 343 has announced it will launch more modes and playlists in Halo Infinite in the weeks ahead, including SWAT and Fiesta, among others.

343's community director, Brian Jarrard, also recently published an in-depth post responding to issues people have with the game around microtransactions, playlists, progression, and more. The Halo Subreddit was temporarily shut down over the weekend due to toxicity that had spiraled out of control.

Halo Infinite's campaign launches on December 8, and it's included with Xbox Game Pass. For more, check out GameSpot's Halo Infinite review and what other critics on the internet are saying.