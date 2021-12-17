Game Of The Year Halo Infinite Skull Locations Destiny Is Salty GTA The Contract PS5 Restock Xbox Series X Restock
Login / Sign Up

Halo Infinite Big Team Battle Matchmaking Issues Likely Won't Be Fixed Until Next Year

The 12v12 mode is suffering from matchmaking errors, but due to the upcoming holidays, a fix is still weeks away.

By on

1 Comments

Halo Infinite's ongoing Big Team Battle matchmaking issues are a top priority for 343 Industries, but it may be weeks before a fix for the problem is deployed, the developer has confirmed.

Players attempting to matchmake into Halo Infinite's 12v12 multiplayer playlist are frequently receiving matchmaking errors, and those who do find a match have had a high chance of finding themselves with far fewer teammates than normal.

Click To Unmute
  1. Horizon Forbidden West - Machines of the Forbidden West
  2. I Played the GTA Trilogy 20 Years Later...
  3. Every GameSpot Game Of The Year Up To 2021
  4. The Witcher Stars Play WOULD YOU RATHER
  5. GTA V: The Contract DLC - All Dr. Dre Cutscenes
  6. Final Fantasy XIV Suspending Sales | GameSpot News
  7. Destiny 2 Where Is Xur and What is He Selling - December 17, 2021
  8. First 57 Minutes of Warframe The New War Gameplay
  9. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss Talk The Matrix Return
  10. Games Not To Miss On Xbox Game Pass
  11. DNF DUEL｜Kunoichi Character Gameplay Video
  12. Don’t Starve Together - Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing

In a forum post on Halo Waypoint, 343 confirms that it has seen an increase in Big Team Battle matchmaking errors over the past few days, stating the issue was never present in the game's beta period. Steps the team has already taken to mitigate the issue, such as reducing game sizes to 10v10 and disabling the ability for players to join-in-progress, have not had a meaningful impact, and have been removed.

343 describes the problem as complex. That, factored in with the upcoming holidays, means that a patch to address the problem likely won't come until next year.

"Work continues as possible but with upcoming closures and dependencies--and a critical need to ensure the team has adequate time to recharge after a tough year--we are targeting a patch in January," 343 states. "This issue is a top priority and we hope to have updates to share once everyone is able to re-engage after the break."

In the meantime, 343 writes that solo queue players have a much higher chance of successfully finding a Big Team Battle match, while larger fireteams will likely have a harder time loading into the game. If a solo queue player is having trouble finding a Big Team Battle match, 343 recommends force quitting the game and restarting.

The Big Team Battle issues come as Halo Infinite players have discovered a way to glitch their way into enabling split-screen campaign co-op. On the multiplayer side, Halo Infinite recently received numerous new playlists, including Team Slayer, alongside further tweaks to the game's challenge system.

Best Halo Games: Ranking The Mainline Series Ahead Of Halo Infinite
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Mobile
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)