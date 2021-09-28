Halo Infinite Beta Weekend 2 Is Open To Everyone, Full Playlist Info Revealed

This weekend's upcoming Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, which will feature Big Team Battle for the first time, will be open to a much larger audience than past tests. Everyone is getting invited to join.

Everyone can get access by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub app, which is free to download. You do not need to be a member of the Halo Insider program to get access (though you can still sign up for that program for free to be eligible for additional beta tests and other offerings).

🚨 Xbox Spartans! 🚨

Want to join in on this weekend's (Oct. 1-3) #HaloInfinite Multiplayer Tech Preview? You can download the build via the Xbox Insider Hub starting right now! Halo Insider or not, you can join on on the action. pic.twitter.com/Y8xw7vcl7N — Halo (@Halo) September 27, 2021

The Xbox Insider app is only on Xbox, but 343's Brian Jarrard said the team is "working on a hopeful solution" to invite more PC players on Steam to get in. Part of the reason 343 is opening this new beta test to everyone is to stress-test the servers. 343's John Junyszek said people should play this weekend's beta to help "bring the servers down."

The full schedule for Weekend 2 includes multiple modes, including Capture the Flag, Total Control, and Slayer, on one map: Fragmentation. The beta will be available in two four-hour pieces each day, running October 1-3. Content from the previous beta, including 4v4 Arena Slayer, will also be available during Weekend 2. The full schedule can be seen below.

Halo Infinite will be released on December 8 for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The multiplayer mode is a free standalone game, which is a big shakeup for the series.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Weekend 2 Schedule