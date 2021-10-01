Xur Location How to Download Halo Infinite Season of The Lost Week 6 Challenges October PS Plus Games Fifa 22 Review Halo Infinite Beta Sign-Up
Login / Sign Up

Halo Infinite Beta: Play With The Devs And Get An Ice Unicorn Emblem

343 is playing the Halo Infinite beta with fans today, and you can get a special emblem if you match up with them.

By on

Comments

The Halo Infinite Big Team Battle beta begins today, and the developers at 343 Industries are inviting players to match up with them for a chance to earn a special emblem.

343's Community Playdate series airs its first Halo Infinite installment today, October 1. Starting at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, the studio will play the Halo Infinite beta alongside the community, and anyone who happens to match up with developers will get the Ice Unicorn emblem when Infinite launches.

Click To Unmute
  1. Free October Games For PS Plus & Xbox Gold | GameSpot News
  2. Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins Hands-On Preview
  3. Square Enix Presents TGS 2021 Livestream
  4. PlayStation Welcomes Bluepoint Games to the PlayStation Family
  5. Capcom Monster Hunter Spotlight | Tokyo Game Show 2021
  6. Back 4 Blood - Official Cinematic Launch Trailer
  7. Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy – PC Tech Trailer
  8. Monster Hunter Rise - Steam / PC Features Announcement Trailer
  9. Dying Light 2 Livestream | Dying 2 Know Episode 4
  10. Xbox Livestream | Tokyo Game Show 2021
  11. FIFA 22 Video Review
  12. Diablo II: Resurrected Video Review

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: 13 Minutes Of Halo Infinite Big Team Battle Gameplay

Halo Infinite's beta is open to everyone this weekend on Xbox--all you have to do is download the Xbox Insider app. On PC, the situation is a little different. For more, check out GameSpot's guide to signing up for the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta.

This weekend's test includes Big Team Battle, which is Halo's large-scale multiplayer mode where two teams of 12 do battle on giant battlefields. The BTB maps also feature Destiny-style loot caves full of powerful items to help players turn the tide of battle. Additionally, BTB matches include ordnance drops, with Pelicans flying over from time to time to deliver new equipment. For more, check out this guide to everything you need to know about Halo Infinite BTB.

In addition to BTB, this weekend's beta test will include 4v4 Arena Slayer and matches against bots to help hone your skills. Everyone who plays 10 matches will receive a special emblem.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Weekend 2 Schedule

  • Weekend 2 (October 1-3)
    • Friday, October 1 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT
      • Capture The Flag on Fragmentation
    • Saturday, October 2 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT
      • Capture The Flag on Fragmentation
      • Total Control on Fragmentation
    • Sunday, October 3 @ 10am-2pm & 5pm-9pm PT
      • Capture The Flag on Fragmentation
      • Total Control on Fragmentation
      • Slayer on Fragmentation

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)