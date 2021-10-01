Halo Infinite Beta: Play With The Devs And Get An Ice Unicorn Emblem

The Halo Infinite Big Team Battle beta begins today, and the developers at 343 Industries are inviting players to match up with them for a chance to earn a special emblem.

343's Community Playdate series airs its first Halo Infinite installment today, October 1. Starting at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, the studio will play the Halo Infinite beta alongside the community, and anyone who happens to match up with developers will get the Ice Unicorn emblem when Infinite launches.

Halo Infinite's beta is open to everyone this weekend on Xbox--all you have to do is download the Xbox Insider app. On PC, the situation is a little different. For more, check out GameSpot's guide to signing up for the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta.

Time to show us what you've got. Tomorrow, at 12PM PT, we're going live with our very fist #HaloInfinite Community Playdate. Match us and be among the first to get the new Ice Unicorn emblem at launch!



This weekend's test includes Big Team Battle, which is Halo's large-scale multiplayer mode where two teams of 12 do battle on giant battlefields. The BTB maps also feature Destiny-style loot caves full of powerful items to help players turn the tide of battle. Additionally, BTB matches include ordnance drops, with Pelicans flying over from time to time to deliver new equipment. For more, check out this guide to everything you need to know about Halo Infinite BTB.

In addition to BTB, this weekend's beta test will include 4v4 Arena Slayer and matches against bots to help hone your skills. Everyone who plays 10 matches will receive a special emblem.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Weekend 2 Schedule