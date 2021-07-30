Halo Infinite Preview Xur Location Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 Halo Infinite Beta Install PS5 Restock Tracker Trials of Osiris Rewards

Halo Infinite Beta: ODST Difficulty And Recharge Map Are Live

For those lucky enough to get into the Halo Infinite technical test, you now have a new difficulty and map to play with.

By on

Comments

343 Industries has released a new, more challenging difficulty for folks to try out in the Halo Infinite technical test. A new map has been added as well.

The new difficulty is ODST, which is a step above Marine. Cranking things up to ODST will make bots more effective at dodging both grenades and rockets, and cause them to try and Grappleshot you in order to bring you in for a melee kill.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart Halo Infinite Technical Preview Livestream
  2. Halo Infinite Technical Alpha Gameplay Livestream
  3. Stray - Official Gameplay Walkthrough
  4. Outer Wilds: Echos Of The Eye - Official Reveal Trailer
  5. Storyteller - Official Reveal Trailer
  6. Solar Ash - Official Gameplay Trailer
  7. Pokémon Unite Video Review
  8. Skin Deep - Official Gameplay Trailer
  9. A Memoir Blue - Official Reveal Trailer
  10. Neon White - Official Gameplay Walkthrough
  11. Artful Escape - Official Gameplay Walkthrough
  12. Apex Legends: Emergence - Seer Abilities Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: Halo Infinite Technical Preview Livestream

The new map is Recharge, which joins the ongoing rotation of Slayer maps currently a part of the technical test: Bazaar and Live Fire.

In a tweet, 343 Industries wrote that players have collectively killed 1.2 million bots in the first day of the technical test.

So far, Halo Infinite's technical test has encountered a number of hiccups, which is to be expected--that's what the test is for. 343 Industries is working on the ongoing issues, but also hopes players understand that this is just a test, not a full game launch. The studio is not working around the clock to fix bugs during the test.

Halo Infinite's technical test will continue until August 2. Don't worry if you didn't make it in--343 Industries released gameplay of a full Halo Infinite match, so you can at least see what the game is like. Even running on Xbox One, it looks really good.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)