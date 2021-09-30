Halo Infinite Beta: Everyone Gets This Special Emblem For Completing 10 Matches

The next Halo Infinite multiplayer beta test begins this Friday, October 1, and everyone who plays a certain number of matches will get a special emblem to celebrate their achievement.

Microsoft has announced that everyone who plays 10 matches will get the "Sol Testing Grounds" emblem when Infinite launches in December. You can see the emblem in the image below.

Let 'em know you were here from the beginning. If you complete 10 matches in this weekend's #HaloInfinite Multiplayer Tech Preview, the Sol Testing Grounds Emblem will be yours once Infinite releases!

Our first play session kicks off tomorrow, October 1, at 10AM PT. pic.twitter.com/EY3MYJlqxt — Halo (@Halo) September 30, 2021

Halo Infinite's beta test this weekend includes Big Team Battle, as well as 4v4 Arena Slayer, which was featured in the previous test. To get more people into the action, 343 is opening the beta test to everyone on Xbox. PC users need to be in the Halo Insider program or use a friend code. For more, check out GameSpot's guide to how to get into this weekend's Halo Infinite beta test.

For Big Team Battle specifically, which raises the player limit to 12v12 in Halo Infinite, players can expect to play Slayer, Capture the Flag, and Total Control on the new Fragmentation map. This map features Destiny-style loot caves full of powerful equipment and weapons.

Like the last beta test, this weekend's preview will take place Friday-Sunday, but only during two, four-hour periods each day. You can see the full schedule below.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta Weekend 2 Schedule