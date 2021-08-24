Halo Infinite Beta: Big Team Battle And 4v4 Slayer Coming Up Next

Microsoft has shared more details on the next Halo Infinite beta test, and it'll be bigger than the first one, it seems. As part of the Halo Infinite August Development Update video, 343 live producer Sam Hanshaw confirmed that the game's next beta test, or "flight," will include Big Team Battle and 4v4 PvP. This is a big change from the game's first test, which was mostly limited to matches against bots.

The next Halo Infinite test will have the same content as the first beta, which includes bots and the weapon drills tutorial system, as well as Big Team battle and 4v4 Slayer. At least this is the current plan; everything is subject to change. What's more, if you didn't get into the first test, your odds might be better the second time around, as Hanshaw confirmed even more invitations are going out this time.

"Another big scale flight like this, with even more people invited. We're going to include the same content we had this time--the bots, and the weapon drills--but we're also targeting a full release of 4v4 PvP action and we want to go even bigger and have Big Team Battle," Hanshaw said. "So, those are our targets for the next flight to come."

There is no word yet on precisely when this second Halo Infinite test will occur, but you will need to sign up for the free Halo Insider program to get in.

Hanshaw also confirmed in the video that Halo Infinite will get beta tests for new features after the game is officially released. This will seemingly be similar to how Halo: The Master Chief Collection invites Halo Insiders to test new features and content before they launch for everyone.

In other news, 343 has announced that Halo Infinite will not have Forge or campaign co-op at launch. "Yes, some of the things we won't be able to do for launch, but that's part of being a service," Microsoft's Joseph Staten said. "And the good news is we have a year-long, post-launch content and feature roadmap already worked out. You know, we're already working on those things now. So yeah, some things won't land in a launch timeframe, but some things will just roll out over time. That's part of this Halo Infinite journey that we're kicking off together with fans."

Halo Infinite will launch this holiday season for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Whenever the game does launch, multiplayer will be free and it'll be available on Xbox Game Pass.

More Xbox news is on tap for today August 24, as Microsoft's Gamescom briefing is scheduled to begin at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Keep checking back with GameSpot for all the big news.