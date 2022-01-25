Halo Infinite Becomes Biggest Halo Launch Of All Time

With over 20 million Spartans suited up and ready for combat, Halo Infinite has officially become the series' biggest launch ever. 343 Studios, the developer behind the iconic series, took to Twitter to celebrate the milestone earlier today, writing, "Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the next step in this great journey."

Thank you, everyone, for joining us on the next step in this great journey. pic.twitter.com/d4EIsvWYVr — Halo (@Halo) January 25, 2022

Microsoft first shared the big news during its quarterly earnings meeting on January 25, where it revealed record-breaking profits across the company. According to Microsoft, the company as a whole thrived this past holiday season, with Xbox services revenue up 10% during October through December and Xbox hardware revenue up 4%. It comes as no surprise that these numbers are largely impacted by the release of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, both of which have led to increased Xbox Series X sales and Game Pass subscriptions.

News of Microsoft's accomplishment comes shortly after the company made headlines last week by announcing it will be purchasing Activision Blizzard, the company behind Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, and Candy Crush. The $70 billion dollar deal came as quite the shock to the games industry, and has raised many questions as to how this purchase affects the industry at large, as well as the ongoing investigations, strikes, and allegations against Activision Blizzard.