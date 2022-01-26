Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, And More Discounted During Latest Xbox Sale

Three new sales are now live on the Xbox Store, slashing the price of hit titles such as Halo Infinite and Battlefield 2042. You'll also find a wide selection of Deep Silver and THQ Nordic games at a discount, including Saints Row The Third Remastered, Biomutant, and more.

The Lunar New Year Sale is a fairly massive sale, with many of 2021's biggest releases getting steep discounts. Madden NFL 22 on Xbox One, for example, has been reduced from $60 to just $20--one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Other notable deals include Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and FIFA 22.

Deep Silver and THQ Nordic's sales don't have quite the same allure, but there are a few gems hidden in their catalog. Hot Wheels Unleashed, Metro Exodus Gold Edition, Biomutant, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning are among the standouts. Over 100 games are currently discounted, however, so be sure to swing by the Xbox Store and check out all the savings.

Best deals on the Xbox Store