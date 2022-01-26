The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, And More Discounted During Latest Xbox Sale
You'll also find a variety of games from Deep Silver and THQ Nordic with steep price cuts.
Three new sales are now live on the Xbox Store, slashing the price of hit titles such as Halo Infinite and Battlefield 2042. You'll also find a wide selection of Deep Silver and THQ Nordic games at a discount, including Saints Row The Third Remastered, Biomutant, and more.
The Lunar New Year Sale is a fairly massive sale, with many of 2021's biggest releases getting steep discounts. Madden NFL 22 on Xbox One, for example, has been reduced from $60 to just $20--one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Other notable deals include Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and FIFA 22.
Deep Silver and THQ Nordic's sales don't have quite the same allure, but there are a few gems hidden in their catalog. Hot Wheels Unleashed, Metro Exodus Gold Edition, Biomutant, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning are among the standouts. Over 100 games are currently discounted, however, so be sure to swing by the Xbox Store and check out all the savings.
Best deals on the Xbox Store
- Halo Infinite -- $48 ($
60)
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Bundle -- $27 ($
80)
- Battlefield 2042 -- $36 ($
60)
- FIFA 22 -- $24 ($
60)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition -- $32 ($
80)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition -- $48 ($
60)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard -- $39 ($
60)
- Madden NFL 22 -- $20 ($
60)
- Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition -- $27 ($
60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $24 ($
60)
- Hunt: Showdown -- $16 ($
40)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition -- $12 ($
40)
- Saints Row The Third Remastered -- $12 ($
40)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed -- $35 ($
50)
- Chorus -- $30 ($
40)
- Kingdom Come Deliverance -- $8 ($
30)
- Agents of Mayhem -- $2 ($
20)
- Biomutant -- $36 ($
60)
- MX vs ATV All Out -- $8 ($
30)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning -- $20 ($
40)
- Wreckfest -- $15 ($
30)
- Darksiders 3 -- $12 ($
60)
- SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated -- $17 ($
30)
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale -- $14 ($
20)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Best Nintendo Switch Deals In January 2022
- Xbox Games With Gold For January 2022 Announced
- PS Plus Games For January 2022 Live Now, Including Persona 5 Strikers And More
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Series X Restock Tracker
- This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Live Now
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation