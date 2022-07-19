Halo Infinite Alpha Pack Event: All Cosmetics and Challenges

Halo Infinite is back with another free multiplayer narrative event, Alpha Pack. This is the second narrative event to come to Halo Infinite since Interference, which took place back in May. With the new event, you'll be able to unlock 10 cosmetics for free, as long as you participate in the limited-time challenges. Here's all you need to know about the Halo infinite Alpha Pack Event.

Alpha Pack challenges

The Alpha Pack Event is live in-game and will only be here until August 1. During the week and a half of this event, you'll have 10 challenges to complete. To complete the challenges, you'll need to play Last Spartan Standing. In this mode, you're thrown into a Big Team Battle Map against 12 other players, and you have to be the last one alive to win.

Here are the 10 challenges you'll need to complete to finish your event pass.

Vengeance For Vihar - Kill Enemy Spartans with a Headshot in Last Spartan Standing (3): 300 XP

Cutting Their Teeth - Earn Cumulative Player Score in Last Last Spartan Standing matches (2,500): 300 XP

Hunt From The Back - Kill Enemy Spartans from behind with a Melee Attack in Last Spartan Standing (1): 300 XP

To Irritate Iratus - Kill Enemy Spartans in Last Spartan Standing (10): 300 XP

Opportunity To Improvise - Kill Enemy Spartans with a Melee Attack in Last Spartan Standing (3): 300 XP

Cutting Their Teeth - Earn Cumulative Player Score in Last Last Spartan Standing matches (10,000): 300 XP

Camber Recon - Complete Last Last Spartan Standing matches (2): 300 XP

Cutting Their Teeth - Earn Cumulative Player Score in Last Last Spartan Standing matches (5,000): 300 XP

Vengeance For Vihar - Kill Enemy Spartans with a Headshot in Last Spartan Standing (5): 300 XP

Opportunity To Improvise - Kill Enemy Spartans with a Melee Attack in Last Spartan Standing (10): 300 XP

Note that these appear to be displayed out of proper order in-game. So long as you complete them when they're each active in your challenge log, you should have no issues collecting all of your free cosmetics.

Alpha Pack cosmetics

After finishing all those challenges, you'll be rewarded with various cosmetics in Halo Infinite. Here's what you can unlock for completing the challenges in Halo Infinite latest live event:

Util/Null Bag (Utility)

Athena's Mirror (Visor)

Tacstar Model 2490 (Wrist)

Morrigan (Helmet)

Mod-P CBRN (Helmet Attachment)

UA/CMA SN 5 Type 11 (Left Shoulder Pad)

UA/CMA SN 5 Type 11 (Right Shoulder Pad)

Sapphire Grey (Armor Coating)

Fire Gunmetal (Weapon Coating)

Trapmaster's Map (Armor Effect)

Halo Infinite Alpha Pack cosmetics won't cost money.

Gallery All Halo Infinite Alpha Pack Cosmetics

So as long as you're playing Last Spartan Standing, you'll be able to complete all of the challenges listed above. Make sure you complete them all before August 1 because afterward, they'll be just like Sergeant Johnson: gone. Good luck out there, Spartan!

For more Halo Infinite news, check out our story on Halo Infinite testing out co-op play. In addition to co-op, missions replay features are also added in-game now. For now, however, it's only available for players who are a part of the free Halo Insiders Program.