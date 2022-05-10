Halo Infinite Adds Free DLC Inspired By The TV Show
All Halo Infinite players can claim free DLC right now based on the show.
Halo Infinite has introduced free new DLC that is inspired by Paramount +'s TV series. The DLC includes emblems and weapon charms, and you can see all of the cosmetic items below.
The DLC is free and available now for all players to claim across Xbox and PC. The bundle consists of the following items, which you can see more closely in the image gallery below.
Emblems
- Together We Rise
- Sword of Mercy
- Artifact
- Silver Team
Weapon Charms
- Artifact
- Silver Team
The arrival of this free DLC comes not long after Halo Infinite's big new Season 2: Lone Wolves update arrived on May 3. It added a range of free DLC, including new maps and modes, such as the battle royale-like Last Spartan Standing.
For more, check out the full Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves patch notes. You can also click through the images in the gallery below to see what's included in the new Season 2: Lone Wolves battle pass.
For more on Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves, check out a series of tips for the new Last Spartan Standing mode. As for the Halo TV series, there are two episodes left remaining in Season 1, set to premiere May 12 and May 19. Season 2 is in the works now and will debut later.
