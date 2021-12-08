Halo Infinite 48-Song OST Is Out Now And It's Great

Halo Infinite's 48-track official soundtrack is out now, the same day that the long-awaited sci-fi shooter finally releases. As announced previously, the soundtrack was composed by Gareth Coker (Ori and the Blind Forest), Joel Corelitz (The Unfinished Swan), and Curtis Schweitzer (Starbound).

In addition to its excellent shooting mechanics, the Halo series is known for its iconic music. Coker previously talked about the difficult nature of working on Halo Infinite because of its rich musical history.

"The challenge was that Halo is the first time I'm stepping into someone else's creation, so it's been about learning the vocabulary and understanding why people like the original Halo music in particular. Fans will be very interested to see how we use past material and expand upon it," Coker told NME.

The 2.5-hour soundtrack includes a new take on the famous Gregorian chant opening, along with themes for good and evil. The song names might technically contain references to story events and thus might border on spoiler territory, so keep that in mind. You can listen to the OST through the Spotify embed below or wherever else music is available.

After years of development and a year-long delay, Halo Infinite's campaign launches today for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and the cloud. If you bought the game on a disc, you need to connect to the internet to finish the download before you can get started.

GameSpot's Halo Infinite campaign review scored the game a 9/10, while other reviews praised the game as well. Launch is just the start, as 343 will add campaign co-op and Forge in post-launch updates. Additionally, the studio plans to patch the game after launch to allow players to replay campaign missions.