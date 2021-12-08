Halo Infinite Unlock Time Diablo 3 Season 25 Overview New Game Pass PC Games Series X Restock Tracker Best Vanguard Weapons for Warzone Fortnite Victory Crowns
Login / Sign Up

Halo Infinite 48-Song OST Is Out Now And It's Great

While you wait for Halo Infinite to arrive, listen to its excellent soundtrack.

By on

Comments

Halo Infinite's 48-track official soundtrack is out now, the same day that the long-awaited sci-fi shooter finally releases. As announced previously, the soundtrack was composed by Gareth Coker (Ori and the Blind Forest), Joel Corelitz (The Unfinished Swan), and Curtis Schweitzer (Starbound).

In addition to its excellent shooting mechanics, the Halo series is known for its iconic music. Coker previously talked about the difficult nature of working on Halo Infinite because of its rich musical history.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Master Piece Trailer
  2. Halo Infinite Campaign: What Went Wrong In 2020 | GameSpot News
  3. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing
  4. Halo Infinite First Full Mission Xbox Series X 4K Gameplay
  5. Genshin Impact Character Teaser Arataki Itto
  6. PUBG: NEW STATE - Patch Notes (ver. 0.9.2)
  7. BlazBlue Series Rollback Netcode Announcement Trailer
  8. Battlefield 2042 You Can Pet the Ranger Easter Egg
  9. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - Pre-Order Trailer
  10. Legends of Runeterra Ahri Champion Reveal Trailer
  11. MONARK - Combat Trailer
  12. Serious Sam 4 Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Halo Infinite Campaign Review

"The challenge was that Halo is the first time I'm stepping into someone else's creation, so it's been about learning the vocabulary and understanding why people like the original Halo music in particular. Fans will be very interested to see how we use past material and expand upon it," Coker told NME.

The 2.5-hour soundtrack includes a new take on the famous Gregorian chant opening, along with themes for good and evil. The song names might technically contain references to story events and thus might border on spoiler territory, so keep that in mind. You can listen to the OST through the Spotify embed below or wherever else music is available.

After years of development and a year-long delay, Halo Infinite's campaign launches today for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and the cloud. If you bought the game on a disc, you need to connect to the internet to finish the download before you can get started.

GameSpot's Halo Infinite campaign review scored the game a 9/10, while other reviews praised the game as well. Launch is just the start, as 343 will add campaign co-op and Forge in post-launch updates. Additionally, the studio plans to patch the game after launch to allow players to replay campaign missions.

Best Halo Games: Ranking The Mainline Series Ahead Of Halo Infinite
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Mobile
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)