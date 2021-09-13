Deathloop Review GTA 5 Next-Gen Trailer What's New: Fortnite Season 8 PS5 Restock Tracker Fortnite Season 8 Map Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass
Login / Sign Up

Halo Dev Reminds Fans That CG Trailers Are Often Used First And Foremost To Recruit Staff

That flashy CG trailer with zero gameplay probably isn't actually made for you.

By on

Comments

They're a common feature at most big gaming events: flashy, hype-building trailer reveals for games that are still years away from being released, most often featuring little to no actual gameplay. While these kinds of trailers often draw criticism from gamers for advertising a product that doesn't exist, it turns out these reveals serve another purpose--as a recruitment tool to attract talented developers to the projects.

This titbit of industry information was tweeted by David Ellis, a developer on a game that faced this exact situation when it was announced three years ago--Halo Infinite. Rather than showing off actual gameplay, Halo Infinite was announced at E3 2018 with a video that Microsoft described as a "thrilling engine demo."

Click To Unmute
  1. New Marvel’s Wolverine Details Revealed | GameSpot News
  2. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Trailer
  3. Diablo II: Resurrected - Official Cinematic Trailer
  4. Deathloop Early Gameplay Livestream
  5. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Story Trailer
  6. Fortnite Season 7 Finale Event Gameplay - Operation: Sky Fire
  7. Deathloop Video Review
  8. 15 Best PlayStation Exclusives To Play Right Now
  9. Firearms Expert Reacts To Aliens: Fireteam Elite's Guns
  10. Free Far Cry 6 DLC Plans Revealed | GameSpot News
  11. Halo Insider - How To Get Prepared For Flighting Tests
  12. First 16 Minutes of Lost Judgment PS5 Gameplay

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Marvel's Wolverine | PlayStation Showcase 2021

Last year we saw similar announcements for big Microsoft titles Fable 4 and the Perfect Dark reboot. As Microsoft's gaming strategy increasingly pivots towards Xbox Game Pass over individual game sales, it's unlikely that these early trailers are designed to push pre-sales, meaning it's more likely to be part of a recruiting strategy.

Most recently, a new Wolverine game by Insomniac Games was announced with a tauntingly brief animated trailer, which was most likely the inspiration for Ellis's enlightening tweet. A quote retweet from gaming PR specialist Jacqui Collins added that a CG trailer is a better announcement for a new game than having the details leaked through a recruiting push.

So next time you think a game is being announced way too early, remember that trailer may not actually be designed for you--but it's done that way for a very good reason.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)