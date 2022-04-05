Halo Cookbook Coming This August From Author Of Destiny, Street Fighter Books

From the author behind Destiny: The Official Cookbook and Street Fighter: The Official Street Food Cookbook, comes yet another video game-themed cookbook, this one for Halo.

The Official Halo Cookbook: Recipes From Across The Galaxy launches August 16, priced at $40 for its hardcover edition and $20 for e-readers. The book will teach fans to make "awesome appetizers, sumptuous snacks, decadent desserts, and main dishes to fuel even the hungriest of Spartans on the longest of missions."

The Official Halo Cookbook is coming this August

The description goes on: "With step-by-step instructions and beautiful photography, this book gives you everything you need to go from Master Chief to Master Chef."

The book contains more than 70 recipes "for every occasion" and the description says its step-by-step directions will help cooks at any skill level find something they like. No word yet on if the book has a Moa burger recipe, though.

The author is Victoria Rosenthal, who started a blog called Pixelated Provisions in 2012 that documented her love of video games and food. Her blog got very popular, and it helped spawn book deals for Fallout: The Vault Dweller's Official Cookbook, Destiny: The Official Cookbook, Street Fighter: The Official Street Fighter Cookbook, and The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook.

As for the Halo game series, Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves launches on May 3, and we recently learned a lot more about what's in store.