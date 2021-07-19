Halo Co-Creator Was "Pretty Worried" About Halo Infinite Until Re-Reveal This Year

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto has shared his thoughts on Halo Infinite, and his thought process seems to match up with how the community was feeling, generally speaking. Talking to HiddenXperia, Lehto said he was feeling "pretty worried" about Halo Infinite in Summer 2020 when 343 showed off a slide of the game's campaign. However, he felt more confident in the game this year, like the rest of us, after 343 showed off very improved visuals and discussed its multiplayer element.

"I was pretty worried by what I saw last E3. I think the community in general was. But, you can clearly see that 343 listened to all of that feedback, and what they turned around for this year was impressive," Lehto said. "So, so exciting to see that they took all of that feedback to heart. And I think they knew in general what they really wanted to do in making it look and feel better. The multiplayer overview was just fantastic and really exciting to see. I cannot wait to play the game and get in there and just see how it feels. Just the visual feel of it too."

Lehto himself is an artist and a creative director who came up with the earliest designs for Master Chief and other elements of the Halo universe. He said he's "really impressed" with how Halo Infinite is looking these days from an artistic perspective as the developers pay homage to the past and put their own stamp on things.

"As an artist and creative director looking at the overall game, [I am] really impressed with where they are taking things and how they are kind of harkening back to some of the original designs," he said. "Yes, I know a lot of the designs were from the Bungie era, but they're taking their own spin on it still. They're not just copying things verbatim. They're making it unique for Infinite, and it feels like it. It feels really good. Not gonna lie, I'm kinda jealous because I think it looks like one of the best Halos that has been created thus far. So I really can't wait to hop in there and see what they've done with it. I have all the hope and positive vibes for 343 when it comes to them wrapping up Infinite and getting it out there this fall. I hope the community is there to support them as well."

Lehto's latest studio, V1 Interactive, shut down after its first game, Disintegration, failed to find an audience.

As for Halo, a multiplayer beta is apparently coming up soon. You can register for the free Halo Insider program for a chance to get in.