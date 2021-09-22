Halo Co-Creator Teases New Project, Says It Will Be Divisive

Marcus Lehto, the co-creator of the Halo universe and the original designer of Master Chief, has teased a major career update. Lehto said on Twitter that he is in the process of making some "pretty big decisions" about his career--and not everyone will support what he's doing.

"Some of you will support it, some will not. I just ask that you all join me on this next leg of [the] journey," Lehto wrote. "It's going to be big!"

We might not find out what Lehto is teasing in the immediate future, as the developer said more information will come "in a few months."

Lehto worked at Bungie from the beginning where he co-created the Halo universe before becoming the art director at the studio on other Halo titles. He was creative director on Bungie's last Halo game, Halo: Reach, before he shifted to the Destiny series. Lehto left Bungie in 2012 and started his own company, V1 Interactive. The studio released its first game, Disintegration, in 2020. It was unable to find an audience and the game's servers shut down before the studio overall closed.

It'll be interesting to see where Lehto lands next, and we'll report back with more information as it becomes available.