Halo Boss On Why Infinite's Message Of Hope Resonates So Strongly In 2021

Microsoft creative lead Joseph Staten has spoken about how he's especially proud to have worked on Halo Infinite because it has a message of hope for the future. During the global pandemic of the past two years, many people have felt some kind of sadness and despair, and Halo Infinite's story aims to offer something people can feel good about, Staten said in a new interview.

"We as humans on this planet, we've been going through a lot recently. And what made me so happy to be back on the Halo team is because one of those themes, those powerful ideas that guide the game, has always been hope, even in the darkest of times," Staten said on X-Play recently.

As Master Chief, your goal is to stamp out evil aliens through force, but Halo Infinite doesn't ask players to do "dark and gruesome things" like other games might, Staten pointed out.

"You, as this hero--this bright green gold visored hero, the most powerful actor in this rich physical simulation--you're there to beat the Covenant or beat The Banished. But you're not there to destroy or ruin things or break people down or insult them or do dark and gruesome things," he said. "You're there as a force of hope, a force of good in the world--a powerful force of good in the world.

"And I think, for all of us humans planet who have been kicked in the knees for the last two years, I think that's just a wonderful game to play. And I'm so to be part of this team and delivering a game like this, at this time."

Staten joined the Halo Infinite development team 16 months ago, so basically the entire time he's worked on the game the world has been living under the weight of COVID.

After years of development and a year-long delay, Halo Infinite's campaign releases on December 8. Reviews are coming online now, and here at GameSpot, our Halo Infinite campaign review scored the game a 9/10. For more, check out what other Halo Infinite reviews say.

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is out now, and you can check out GameSpot's Halo Infinite beginner's guide to get started.