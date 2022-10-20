Halo Bionic Arm Prosthetics Line Expands With New Master Chief And Kat Designs

As part of an ongoing collaboration with Limbitless Solutions, a non-profit which creates 3D-printed prosthetics for children, 343 Industries has introduced two new prosthetic sleeve designs based on Halo characters.

The first is based on the Mjolnir power armor in Halo Infinite. The other is based on the armor of Halo: Reach star Spartan Catherine-B320, aka “Kat,” who was one of the first characters in Halo use a prosthetic limb. 343 Industries also assisted Limbitless Solutions in developing a new Limbitless Anthracite Black and satin matte green color for the prosthetics to match the sleeve design. The collaboration goes back to 2018, when 343 assisted in designing Master Chief and Arbiter themed prosthetic sleeves.

The blue and gray prosthetic sleeve design based on Spartan Kat's armor from Halo Reach.

At the Halo World Championship in Seattle this weekend (October 20-23), attendees will learn more about the collaboration and get the chance to see models of the new designs. Limbitless Solutions staff will also be present to show the prosthetic's capabilities via a demo game.

Halo Infinite allows players to customize their Spartans with prosthetic limbs and includes a number of accessibility options. Microsoft has also made strides in making their games more accessible for disabled players. Most recently, it showed off new programs at the 2022 Xbox Accessibility Showcase, including updated accessibility support services on the Xbox website and an Xbox Ambassador Accessibility Explorer Path.