Halo 6 Won't Be Revealed "For Quite Some Time"

Halo developer 343 Industries announced in advance of E3 that the "next major entry in the franchise" would not be at the show. Much to the disappointment of those still hoping for a surprise Halo 6 announcement, the game was indeed a no-show. And it sounds as if a reveal just isn't around the corner, either.

The latest blog post on the series' website confirms that the first official word about Halo 6--or whatever it might be called--is far from imminent. "For some people--like most who are still reading this blog--the Xbox media briefing was bandied about as much for what it didn't show, as what it did," it said. "Specifically, a new (or old-made-new) Halo title. For some folks, their despair stemmed from a lack of remastered fight-finishing. I know I know, we should have told you ahead of time to not expect anything like that.

"Others were hoping for a tease of things farther off to come. While there's little to nothing that can be said on that front, it's been made clear that we won't be talking about Halo's next major title for quite some time. And no, that doesn’t mean Gamescom. Or PAX. Trust us, when we’re ready to begin pulling back that proverbial curtain, you'll know. It won't be soon."

Microsoft has said previously that a new Halo first-person shooter will not be out in 2017. The "little something" that 343 teased Halo fans could look forward to at E3 didn't show up at Microsoft's briefing. Instead, it was revealed later in the week as a new Halo Wars 2 expansion, Awakening the Nightmare, which adds multiplayer content and a new campaign where you get to play as the Banished. You can see its debut trailer above.

The most recent Halo shooter, Halo 5: Guardians, was released back in October 2015 and has received a great deal of post-launch support ever since. Its single-player campaign was the source of some criticism, particularly its story and how it related (or did not) to its marketing. Whatever changes are made, we do know Halo 6 will feature split-screen multiplayer support.