Halo 5 Raising Money With DLC For Natural Disaster Support

Bethesda isn't the only big-name publisher raising money to support the recent terrible natural disasters around the world. Microsoft has announced a new charitable campaign through Halo 5 where players can buy a DLC pack and see the proceeds to go the charity GlobalGiving, which helps nonprofit groups get the funding and support they need to do their work.

Microsoft has released the Relief & Recovery Req Pack in Halo 5 for this campaign. It includes five permanent Reqs that are designated ultra or better rarity. The pack also comes with 10 rare or better boost cards. The DLC is available until October 23 through Halo 5's in-game Req story or on the Xbox Live web store right here for $10.

"Like countless others, many of us here at 343 have been impacted in a variety of ways by the seemingly unending string of challenges reality has thrown humanity's way recently," 343 said. "From the Gulf Coast to Puerto Rico, from hurricanes to earthquakes to wildfires, there's been no shortage of unbelievable hardship suffered by folks from all walks. If there's one thing I’ve learned about the Halo community though, it's that when the hour seems darkest, help is always on the way. .

"And to any community members directly affected by these recent disasters, know that we're rooting for you every step of the way. You've got Spartans on the ground, and we're not going anywhere…"

The deadly wildfires in Northern California have been raging for days. The fires recently claimed the home of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz. The fires have killed at least 40 people and wrecked at least 5,700 homes, according to GameSpot sister site CBS News.