Halo 3 Is Adding Its Version Of Fortnite's Back Bling In New Update

A new way to customize your Spartan in Halo 3 is coming to the game more than 13 years after it was originally released. 343 Industries has announced that it's taking a page out of Fortnite's book with its own version of back bling for another way to customize your solider.

"Back attachment" gear is coming to Halo 3 in The Master Chief Collection with the Season 6 update. The attachments are purely cosmetic, and they're meant to give you yet another way to customize your character to stand out on the battlefield.

The Ammo pack back attachment

The new back attachments, which can be unlocked by simply playing the game, include the Tactical pack, the Demolitions pack, the Communications pack, and the Ammo pack, among others. The Ammo pack looks the best to me thanks to its huge knife at the bottom.

Another one, which wasn't announced in 343's blog post but is available in the Season 6 beta test, is the Sword and Board (see below), along with one called Pulaski. This one is a big firefighter's axe--you can see it in the game in UberNick's YouTube video.

Halo 3 new customization and map! pic.twitter.com/a9puNDi8QG — KevinKoolx (@KevinKoolxHalo) February 26, 2021

Halo Insiders who were selected for the latest "flight," or beta test, can check out the MCC Season 6 content right now on console and PC. This also includes animated visors and two new multiplayer maps that came from the canceled free-to-play Halo Online game for Russia.

