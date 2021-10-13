Halloween Comes To Minecraft Dungeons With Special Event Featuring Spooky Mobs And Gear

Halloween comes to Minecraft Dungeons today as part of a new event called the Spookier Fall, which is the game's second such event, following 2020's Spooky Fall.

The event is live now through November 2, and it features "heart-pounding seasonal trials, cursed rewards, and monstrous mobs ready to scare the creeper out of you."

Spookier Fall includes a variety of new themed items to collect, including the Cackling Broom, the Phantom Bow, the Skull Scythe, and the Spooky Gourdian armor set. It also adds Night Mode, which gives the game a nighttime look and triggers the release of creepy enemy mobs.

Additionally, Mojang is releasing the Spooky Gourdian creator set for Minecraft's Bedrock edition, so people playing that game can get in on the Halloween festivities, too.

In other news, Minecraft's big Minecraft Live event takes place this Saturday, October 16, and Mojang is promising "exciting reveals" for the showcase. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest. October 16 is also the day of DC FanDome, so it'll be a busy weekend for games and entertainment news.