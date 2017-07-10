Half-Life, Which Is 19 Years Old, Got A New Update Today

A new update for Valve's classic shooter Half-Life has been released, some 19 years after the game originally came out in 1998.

The official patch notes don't mention anything that sounds all that exciting, but the fact that the game is being patched at all this long after release is notable. Specifically, this update fixes a number off crash scenarios, with the patch notes giving special thanks to the people who sent in the bug reports.

Additionally, Half Life games Blue Shift and Opposing Force have also been released. These patches also fix a number of crash scenarios and more. You can see the Half-Life July 11 patch notes below.

In other Half-Life news, independent studio Crowbar Collective announced that parts of its Half-Life remake Black Mesa, have been delayed to December.

Half-Life patch notes for July 11.