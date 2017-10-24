Half-Life Voice Actor Passes Away

Robert Guillaume, who voiced Dr. Eli Vance in Half-Life 2, has passed away after complications from prostate cancer. He was 89.

Eli Vance is the father of resistance fighter Alyx Vance, who worked alongside Gordon Freeman in the fight against the Combine.

Guillaume is perhaps best known for playing the lead roles in Soap and Benson. Additionally, he voiced the wise baboon Rafiki in The Lion King, earning a Gramma award.

He also starred on the TV show Sports Night as a producer. He suffered a stroke in 1999 but was able to return to working. He appeared in guest roles on shows like 8 Simple Rules and CSI. Guillaume also appeared in Tim Burton's Big Fish in 2003.

