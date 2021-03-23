Half-Life Alyx Is 40% Off Right Now To Celebrate First Anniversary

It's a big day for the Half-Life series, as Valve's popular and excellent VR game, Half-Life: Alyx, celebrates its first anniversary today, March 23. To mark the occasion, Valve is discounting the game by a healthy 40%, bringing the game's price down to only $36 USD.

This discount is available for a limited time only, as the deal expires on March 31 at 10 AM PT. Check out the store page on Steam to learn more and to order the game, which requires a virtual reality headset to play.

"We are super grateful to the Half-Life community. Gaming has been a much-needed bright spot for a lot of us in this past year, and we consider ourselves lucky to be a part of it," Valve wrote.

Valve also called out the community's "enthusiastic" response to Half-Life: Alyx as it relates to mods. Players have collectively created and released more than 800 of them so far. A roundup of some of the notable ones is available here on Steam, and it includes a mod where Alyx's hands are gravity guns, another one that automatically picks up and stores ammo, and one that adds Gordon Freeman's two-handed crowbar to the game.

Half-Life: Alyx was GameSpot's 2020 Game of the Year. "Not only has Half-Life: Alyx made good on its shift to VR, it has elevated many of the aspects we've come to love about Half-Life games," reviewer Michael Higham said in GameSpot's Half-Life: Alyx review. "Half-Life: Alyx hits you with something unforgettable, transcending VR tropes for one of gaming's greatest moments.

