Fujifilm Switch Printer Warzone Nuke Event Warzone Patch Notes Black Ops Cold War Patch Notes Nier Replicant Review Warzone Event

Hades Wins Game Of The Year At DICE Awards, See The Full List Here

Winner winner.

By on

1 Comments

It may be April 2021, but we're not yet finished celebrating 2020's games. The D.I.C.E. Awards (unrelated to Battlefield developer DICE) took place on April 22, and the 24th annual show awarded Hades with the overall Game of the Year Award.

Other titles nominated for Game of the Year include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part II.

Greg Kasavin, the head of Hades developer Supergiant Games and former EIC here at GameSpot, reacted to the win on Twitter. He said, "This means so much, especially knowing it was chosen by a jury of our peers. We were incredibly fortunate to have been able to stick together as a small team and keep working on Hades last year, and we're so grateful that it struck a chord like this."

Hades also won for Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Action Game of the Year, and Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game.

Some of the other notable winners from the awards show included Final Fantasy VII Remake (RPG of the Year), Ghost of Tsushima (Adventure Game of the Year), and The Last of Us Part II (Outstanding Achievement in Story). You can see the full rundown of categories and winners below, as compiled by IGN.

2021 DICE Awards

Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades - WINNER
  • The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades - WINNER
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades - WINNER
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Action Game of the Year

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades - WINNER
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Nioh 2

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima - WINNER
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Family Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons - WINNER
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Fighting Game of the Year

  • EA Sports UFC 4
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - WINNER
  • Them's Fightin' Herds

Racing Game of the Year

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - WINNER

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake - WINNER
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA Sports FIFA 21
  • MLB The Show 20
  • NBA 2K21
  • PGA Tour 2K21
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - WINNER

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Crusader Kings III
  • Desperados III
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator - WINNER
  • Monster Train
  • Per Aspera

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Down the Rabbit Hole
  • Half-Life: Alyx - WINNER
  • Paper Beast
  • The Room VR: Dark Matter
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Mobile Game of the Year

  • HoloVista
  • Legends of Runeterra - WINNER
  • Little Orpheus
  • Song of Bloom
  • South of the Circle

Online Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - WINNER
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Tetris Effect: Connected

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • The Last of Us Part II - WINNER
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Spiritfarer

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Ghost of Tsushima - WINNER
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Eivor, Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Zagreus, Hades
  • Abby, The Last of Us Part II
  • Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
  • Miles, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - WINNER

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Carrion
  • Ghost of Tsushima - WINNER
  • Little Orpheus
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Pathless

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima - WINNER
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Part II - WINNER

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Dreams - WINNER
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Half-Life: Alyx - WINNER
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Museum of Other Realities
  • Paper Beast
  • Tempest

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • Coffee Talk
  • Hades - WINNER
  • If Found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Noita

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Hades
The Last of Us Part II
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Ghost of Tsushima
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)