Hades Wins Game Of The Year At DICE Awards, See The Full List Here

It may be April 2021, but we're not yet finished celebrating 2020's games. The D.I.C.E. Awards (unrelated to Battlefield developer DICE) took place on April 22, and the 24th annual show awarded Hades with the overall Game of the Year Award.

Other titles nominated for Game of the Year include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part II.

Greg Kasavin, the head of Hades developer Supergiant Games and former EIC here at GameSpot, reacted to the win on Twitter. He said, "This means so much, especially knowing it was chosen by a jury of our peers. We were incredibly fortunate to have been able to stick together as a small team and keep working on Hades last year, and we're so grateful that it struck a chord like this."

Hades also won for Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Action Game of the Year, and Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game.

Some of the other notable winners from the awards show included Final Fantasy VII Remake (RPG of the Year), Ghost of Tsushima (Adventure Game of the Year), and The Last of Us Part II (Outstanding Achievement in Story). You can see the full rundown of categories and winners below, as compiled by IGN.

2021 DICE Awards

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades - WINNER

The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades - WINNER

Half-Life: Alyx

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades - WINNER

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Action Game of the Year

Doom Eternal

Hades - WINNER

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Nioh 2

Adventure Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima - WINNER

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Family Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - WINNER

Astro's Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Fighting Game of the Year

EA Sports UFC 4

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - WINNER

Them's Fightin' Herds

Racing Game of the Year

Dirt 5

F1 2020

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - WINNER

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy VII Remake - WINNER

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sports Game of the Year

EA Sports FIFA 21

MLB The Show 20

NBA 2K21

PGA Tour 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - WINNER

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Microsoft Flight Simulator - WINNER

Monster Train

Per Aspera

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Down the Rabbit Hole

Half-Life: Alyx - WINNER

Paper Beast

The Room VR: Dark Matter

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Mobile Game of the Year

HoloVista

Legends of Runeterra - WINNER

Little Orpheus

Song of Bloom

South of the Circle

Online Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - WINNER

Ghost of Tsushima

Tetris Effect: Connected

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us Part II - WINNER

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima - WINNER

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Eivor, Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Zagreus, Hades

Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Ellie, The Last of Us Part II

Miles, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - WINNER

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Carrion

Ghost of Tsushima - WINNER

Little Orpheus

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Pathless

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima - WINNER

The Last of Us Part II

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Outstanding Achievement in Story

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

The Last of Us Part II - WINNER

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Dreams - WINNER

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part II

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Half-Life: Alyx - WINNER

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Museum of Other Realities

Paper Beast

Tempest

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game