Hades 2 By Supergiant Games Announced At The Game Awards

Supergiant's next game Hades 2, a sequel to the hit Hades game, was revealed at The Game Awards. Hades 2 will be set in the same universe with what looks like, some new faces from the Greek pantheon and similar roguelike gameplay. The game is currently in development.

Unlike the first Hades game, Hades 2 features a female protagonist who is called the Princess of the Underworld. The trailer opens with her training with a masked mentor, and it's revealed that their joint objective is to kill Chronos.

New character Moros (Doom Incarnate) comments that this is an opportunity for the protagonist to “make a better future for us all"--though what activity Moros is referring to is currently unknown. Other new face like Nemesis and Apollo make a short appearance in the trailer. A few of the characters also refer to the protagonist as a witch--giving more hints as to what her identity may be.

Chronos is the god of time, and from the teaser, appears to be chained. Hades’ voice narrates, “He is no mere Titan. He is time itself, and time cannot be stopped.” The protagonist ends the teaser by saying, “Wait for me, father. We’ll be there soon.” If anything, it looks like Hades 2 will also revolve around family drama among the gods--who are very famous for having complicated relationships in classical myths.

Hades 2 is available to wishlist on Steam and the Epic Store. According to the Steam page, Supergiant game plans to develop Hades 2 in a similar way to Hades and incorporate player feedback. That means Hades 2 should enter Early Access at some point in the future.