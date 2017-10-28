.Hack//G.U. Last Recode Gets A First Look

MMO inspired tale .Hack//G.U. is coming back after a long 10 years with HD remaster .Hack//G.U. Last Recode. We saw Haseo's struggle for power earlier this year in the announcement trailer, but now we're getting a good look at the title's gameplay.

So far, it looks like your typical JRPG. Active time battles and unique enemy designs are sprinkled in with run-of-the-mill navigation. Models and textures have been overhauled, and while it does look to play a little clunky here and there, it's clear it's staying true to its roots.

We first saw .Hack//G.U. on PS2 about 10 years ago, but the .Hack// series has been running for 15 years. .Hack//G.U. follows the story Haseo, in an MMO game that isn't quite the utopia he was dreaming of. In a struggle for power, he goes on the hunt for the player Tri-Edge, who defeated his friend Shino and left her in a coma in the real world.

The title will include all three original volumes of the series G.U. installment, Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption, and an additional volume called Reconnection. Outside of the expanded story, the game will have a new cheat mode that will let players start the game at max stats, remastered cutscenes, and enhanced mechanics.

.Hack//G.U. will be available on PS4 and PC later this year. It will release in Japan on November 1, and on November 3 in North America and Europe.