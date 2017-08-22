Gwent's Intriguing Witcher-Like Story Mode Officially Revealed

When Gwent: The Witcher Card Game was announced, it seemed at first glance like another one of the handful of collectible card games launching in the wake of Hearthstone. But developer CD Projekt Red revealed later that Gwent would have a full, Witcher-esque single-player story mode, which set it apart from its competitors. Today, the studio finally detailed what, exactly, that story mode will be.

Called Thronebreaker, the story mode follows a new character--Meve--in her quest for retribution. According to CDPR, Meve is a "war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms" who must embark on "a dark journey of destruction and revenge." You can see the announcement trailer below.

If the trailer is anything to go by, it seems that the mode might have cartoony, story book-like art style, similar to the opening cutscenes in The Witcher 3. It looks gorgeous, and the video conveys a dark, ominous tone.

"Players will explore new and never-before-seen parts of The Witcher world, embark on thought-provoking quests, gather resources, as well as engage in custom-made story battles which twist the game's rules in wildly unexpected ways," CDPR said in a press release.

In the past, CDPR has also shared that the story mode will feature an open overworld that players can explore in between battles. Back at E3 2016, we discussed the game with narrative designer Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, who revealed that your actions in the overworld will be important in the overarching story. "There are events you can find, there are treasures you can find, some things might change in the map based on your decisions," he told us at the time.

"It'll be a story told from the perspective of leaders, and this is a big challenge because we have to come up with a new way to introduce choices and a new way to introduce exploration, and how you solve sidequests and side activities," he explained.

Thronebreaker is scheduled for release this year on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. If you want to jump into Gwent's competitive multiplayer now, the game is currently in open beta on all platforms.