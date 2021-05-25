Gwent Pays The Price Of Power With First Expansion Set Beginning June 8

Gwent fans aching for a new set of cards are about to pay the price as the game's first-ever Expansion Set, The Price of Power, has been officially announced.

The Price of Power is a set of three upcoming story expansions, each coming with its own new cards and features, releasing between June and October 2021. The first expansion--titled Once Upon A Pyre--will bring 26 new cards with new abilities and game mechanics when it releases on June 8.

Expansion Sets are unique to Gwent in that each tells an overarching story across its three expansions, as opposed to previous additions with smaller, more insulated tales. The Price of Power centers around "the main theme of magic and how different factions seek out, fight for, or exploit its power," according to the official release.

A limited-time Expansion Pass is also available for $60, which will give players access to everything offered in the individual expansions, premium versions of each card, as well as an special in-game coin that can be used immediately after purchase.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is the standalone version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's popular minigame. It was first released in October 2018 for PC and has seen six expansions since the initial launch, with The Price of Power being the seventh. Gwent is available on PC, Mac, and mobile devices, with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions being discontinued in June 2020.