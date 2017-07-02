Gundam Versus PS4 Release Date Announced

Dreaming of epic giant robot battles? Arcade fighter Gundam Versus makes its western debut on PS4 September 29.

Gundam Versus, a smash hit arcade game in Japan, is finally coming overseas exclusively for PS4. It's all about 2v2 battles to the death in true-to-the-anime Gundam style. It features over 90 different mecha units from 17 works of the Gundam seriesith a variety of different abilities and play styles, there's sure to be one that spoils your inner mobile suit pilot.

This localized version will include online multiplayer for up to six players and offline single-player. If you're really into changing the pace of your battles, there are two different burst systems with different features that focus on melee and ranged attacks.

Check out the new moves like Boost Dive, Boost Dash, and Boost Step to help you stay one stride ahead of your foes. You'll also be able to call upon Striker support characters to help you when the heat of battle is just too much. But Gundam Versus isn't just about the action: as you demolish your opponents, your actions will damage the environments you're fighting in.

Looking for even more video games based on your favorite anime? Bandai Namco has announced two new anime-inspired games for PS4 set to release in early 2018 These are Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time and Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia.