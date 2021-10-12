Gundam Model Kit Guide: How To Start Your Gunpla Journey

There's an uncontested rule that giant robots make everything better, from film and television to video games and quickly settling disputes with your neighbors. Until the technology to make a massive machine in your backyard is readily accessible and affordable though, the next best thing is to construct more conveniently sized mecha on your desk.

If you've ever been a fan of giant robot-on-robot action, you've likely come across Gundam, Japan's finest pop culture export since Godzilla. Over the course of several decades, the franchise has grown from its anime roots and expanded into the realm of film, video games, and model kits.

These Gundam plastic kits--or Gunpla for short--are an absolute treat for anyone who enjoys the franchise or simply appreciates the process of building a model. Each one is also highly poseable, and the actual construction process is surprisingly simple. All you need is a sharp knife and some side-pliers, and you're good to go. You can of course take things a step further with files, specialized markers, and custom paint, but you're going to want to learn how to walk before you start planning for an entry in the Gundam Builders World Cup Championship next year.

Here's what you need to get started in the world of Gunpla.