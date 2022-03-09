Gundam Evolution Is Getting A Closed Beta In North America This Spring

The free-to-play Gundam FPS will be playable for the first time in North America in an upcoming closed beta.

By on

Comments

Bandai Namco has announced today that Gundam Evolution, its free-to-play, 6V6 FPS set in the Gundam universe, will get a global launch and a new closed beta that will be open to players in both North America and Japan. The game is also now confirmed for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as the PC version that was announced last year.

Based on a free-to-play model, Gundam Evolution will revolve around 6V6 objective-based combat, which sees players piloting well-known Mobile Suit Units from the Gundam universe. The game includes 12 base Mobile Suits that are available for free, with more Units planned to be added beyond the initial 12. Unlike other games that rely on defined classes, each Unit in Gundam Evolution will have its own unique set of skills that players can utilize for strategic play.

Click To Unmute
  1. Elden Ring - 10 MORE Things You Didn't Know
  2. Play Stranger Of Paradise Early & Keep Your Progress! | GameSpot News
  3. Best PlayStation State of Play Trailers (March 2022)
  4. Returnal Ascension Trailer | Sony State of Play March 2022
  5. Exoprimal Trailer | Sony State of Play 2022
  6. PlayStation State of Play | March 9, 2022 Livestream
  7. Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dawn of Ragnarök DLC Review
  8. Trek To Yomi Trailer | Sony State of Play March 2022
  9. The Diofield Chronicle Reveal Trailer | Sony State of Play March 2022
  10. Trek To Yomi Trailer | Sony State of Play March 2022
  11. Valkyrie Elysium Trailer | Sony State of Play March 2022
  12. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle | Sony State of Play March 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Gundam Evolution - Official Japanese Gameplay Announcement Trailer

A new closed beta has been announced for both consoles and PC, with the upcoming playtest open to players from Japan and North America. The test will add some new content on top of what was playable in the earlier Japanese beta, including two new Mobile Suit Units on top of the original 12--Gundam Exia and Marasai (Unicorn Vers.).

The playtest is scheduled for April 7-12 on PC, which players can sign up for via Steam. Test periods for Xbox and PlayStation consoles haven't currently been announced, though Bandai Namco has said they will happen this spring. Details on how to register for the console playtests are also yet to be revealed, with Bandai Namco recommending players keep an eye out on the game's official channels.

Gundam Evolution is due to release simultaneously in both Japan and North America. No release date for these regions has been confirmed, but Bandai Namco says it will arrive before the end of 2022. It's also been confirmed that the game will release for the European market, but a release window hasn't been announced for this region.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Gundam Evolution
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)